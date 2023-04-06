JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 479 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,070,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,358,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Amundi raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Robert Half International by 31.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,273,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.1 %

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 263,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $118.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.