JLB & Associates Inc. Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

