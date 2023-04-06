JLB & Associates Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE remained flat at $99.19 on Thursday. 246,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,699. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.