JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 43,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 877,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.