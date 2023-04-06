JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC remained flat at $470.91 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,819. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.32.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

