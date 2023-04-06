JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $2.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 6,878.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

