John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,020. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.