Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Up 0.4%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21. 2,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,083.33.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

