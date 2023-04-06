Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

