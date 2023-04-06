Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Joystick has a market cap of $9.46 million and $14,871.43 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,882.17 or 1.00036600 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05266209 USD and is down -9.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,938.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

