JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 875

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.18) to GBX 875 ($10.87) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 700 ($8.69) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Drax Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

