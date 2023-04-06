JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.11.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PVH by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 558,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.