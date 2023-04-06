JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $70.77 million and approximately $157,588.33 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 71,630,936 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

