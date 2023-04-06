Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,220

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,170 ($26.95) to GBX 2,220 ($27.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,936 ($24.04) to GBX 1,832 ($22.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

LON JET traded down GBX 22.87 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,330.13 ($16.52). The stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,782.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,726.62. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,929.20 ($36.38). The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

