Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to “Outperform”

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 205 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CYBBF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

