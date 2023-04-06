Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Holdings Boosted by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Kinetik accounts for 3.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinetik worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 13,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 8,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,435. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Featured Stories

