Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $38.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,487.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinetik Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $599,000.

Kinetik stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

