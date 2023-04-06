Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.55). Approximately 74,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 188,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.63).

Kistos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.86.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

