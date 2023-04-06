KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $435.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.25.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
