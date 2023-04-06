KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $435.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.25.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

