Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.