Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 3.9%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.90 and last traded at $54.33. 58,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 176,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of -348.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

