KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF) Shares Down 1%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.95. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. The company offers MISST, a proprietary integration of miniaturized sensors, optics, ballistics, and software that provides an enhancement in affordable smart systems and mission capability.

