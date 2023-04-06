Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 1,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAAA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 69.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I by 18.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

