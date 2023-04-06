Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

