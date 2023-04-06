Legacy Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 3.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,332,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 187,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. 26,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,494. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

