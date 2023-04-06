Legacy Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 941.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 64,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

