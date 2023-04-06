Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 62,586 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,586 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 17.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $57,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $122.56. 70,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,813. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

