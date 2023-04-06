Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 287,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175,696 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.