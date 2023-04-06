Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. 409,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,475,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LICY. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

