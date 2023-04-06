Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$18.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$17.27 and a 12-month high of C$38.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

