LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LIQT opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.44.
LiqTech International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.