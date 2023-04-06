Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.45. The company had a trading volume of 460,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.98 and a 200-day moving average of $463.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

