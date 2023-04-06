Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 1,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistics Innovation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.