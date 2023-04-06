Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,538,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,065,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.