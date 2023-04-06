Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $84.18. 1,866,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

