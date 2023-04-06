LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.50.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $191.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.73.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

