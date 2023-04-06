Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $6,278,166.00 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $364.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.