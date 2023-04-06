Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $6,278,166.00 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
LULU stock opened at $364.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
