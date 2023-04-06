Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

