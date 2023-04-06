Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

