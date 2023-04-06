Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.69.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 450,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,279. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.41.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.0967509 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$337,823.20. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,660.97. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.