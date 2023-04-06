M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Down 3.2%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.07. 315,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 593,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,721,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 428,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

