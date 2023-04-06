M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $174.68

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.68 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.30). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.24), with a volume of 1,573 shares.

M Winkworth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,857.14%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.