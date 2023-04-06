Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.15. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

