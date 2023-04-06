Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.24. 648,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,273. The stock has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

