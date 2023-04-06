Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $68.16 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.39. 1,492,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

