Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 947,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,018,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,186,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,439,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $546.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.