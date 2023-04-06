Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 65,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,782 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 2,242,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,468. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

