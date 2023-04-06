Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $86,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.72. The stock had a trading volume of 573,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,782. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.86.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.