Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.82. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

