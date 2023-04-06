Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.